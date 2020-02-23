ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of ExlService worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,293,000 after buying an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 52.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 54.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $371,094.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at $83,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,993 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $144,512.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,469,718.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,835. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.34 and a 12-month high of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

