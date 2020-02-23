EXMR (EXMR) Trading 9,902.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar. One EXMR token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002053 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR (EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.