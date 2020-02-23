Exosis (EXO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,691.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Exosis has a total market cap of $54,312.00 and $25,691.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,787.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.02739040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.90 or 0.03989855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00782656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00844297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00095935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009684 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00629573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 508,561 coins and its circulating supply is 343,561 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

