EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

