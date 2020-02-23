Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $204,000. Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $12,360,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,007.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,338. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. 929,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.13 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

