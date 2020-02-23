Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 870.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,451 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,050,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,842,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $253.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

