F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of F.N.B. worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

