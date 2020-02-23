Faceter Market Capitalization Hits $515,994.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $515,994.00 and approximately $2,198.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $7.50 and $13.77.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00481492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $650.99 or 0.06581830 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065235 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004959 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001431 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $13.77, $5.60, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

