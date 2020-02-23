Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $9.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

