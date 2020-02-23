FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0003

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. FansTime has a market cap of $730,505.00 and $92,569.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinEgg and CoinMex. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.02940431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00229944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00143521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, CoinMex and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

