Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Down 41.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $6,350.00 and $9.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00481137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.02 or 0.06593784 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00065020 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004954 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

