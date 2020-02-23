Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Media Impact Score of -1.81

Headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of -1.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 9,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $317.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

