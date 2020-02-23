Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price

News headlines about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a daily sentiment score of 2.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,970 shares of company stock worth $7,031,045. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

