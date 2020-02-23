Feathercoin (FTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $13,138.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and Bittrex. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 268,734,040 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

