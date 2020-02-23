FedoraCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange. During the last week, FedoraCoin has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $288,140.00 and $72.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00802980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 786.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000357 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000777 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official website is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

