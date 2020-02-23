Fetch (FET) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges including WazirX and Binance. In the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.