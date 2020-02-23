Financial Comparison: Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) and Qudian (OTCMKTS:QD)

Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) and Qudian (NYSE:QD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Fincera alerts:

Fincera has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qudian has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fincera and Qudian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fincera 7.82% 28.26% 2.17% Qudian 44.87% 33.49% 21.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fincera and Qudian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A Qudian 2 7 0 0 1.78

Qudian has a consensus target price of $5.53, indicating a potential upside of 102.44%. Given Qudian’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qudian is more favorable than Fincera.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fincera and Qudian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fincera $205.74 million 0.27 $40.04 million N/A N/A Qudian $1.12 billion 0.72 $362.35 million $1.13 2.42

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qudian beats Fincera on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fincera Company Profile

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc. provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products. In addition, it operates a platform for loan recommendations and referrals. Qudian Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Fincera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fincera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.