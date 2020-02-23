Financial Survey: Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) & PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Iberdrola and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 4 3 0 2.43 PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Iberdrola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 9.76% 7.56% 2.92% PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iberdrola and PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $41.21 billion 1.92 $3.56 billion N/A N/A PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR $2.50 billion 3.99 $268.83 million $2.52 23.38

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR.

Summary

Iberdrola beats PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, nuclear, coal, gas combined cycle, and cogeneration facilities; and electricity from onshore and offshore wind, mini-hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It also stores, trades in, and retails natural gas. In addition, the company provides engineering and construction services for power generation facilities; and sells and rents housing, offices, and commercials. Further, it engages in services, data management, general networking, asset management, marketing, telecommunications, real estate, material merchandising, purchase agency, finance, insurance, and other businesses. The company is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, and us.betfair.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, and TVG brand names, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG, a horseracing television channel and online advance deposit wagering network; and DRAFT, an operator in daily fantasy sports, the Betfair New Jersey online casino, and the Betfair New Jersey horseracing betting exchange. Paddy Power Betfair plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

