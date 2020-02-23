Financial Survey: Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) & Encision (NASDAQ:ECIA)

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) and Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Neurometrix and Encision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurometrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neurometrix currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. Given Neurometrix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neurometrix is more favorable than Encision.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neurometrix and Encision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurometrix $9.27 million 0.40 -$3.77 million ($3.90) -0.70 Encision $8.80 million 0.86 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Encision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neurometrix.

Profitability

This table compares Neurometrix and Encision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurometrix -40.69% -40.85% -19.50% Encision -3.32% -11.73% -6.42%

Volatility & Risk

Neurometrix has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Encision has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies; and SENSUS, a pain therapy device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain. The company offers its products to consumers, retail merchandisers, direct response TV promoters, health care professionals, managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, physicians, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neurosurgeons. It operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. The company has a strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Encision Company Profile

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

