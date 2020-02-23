FintruX Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $785.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $785.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

