Fire Lotto Price Down 27.4% Over Last Week (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $123,623.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, TOPBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00040930 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00459538 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001461 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012498 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003550 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.