First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,155,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,929,000.

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.82. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $101.20.

