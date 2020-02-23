First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 7,963 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,156 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.53 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $49.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

