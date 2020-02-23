First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

