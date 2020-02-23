First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.12. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.