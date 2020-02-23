First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,137 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

