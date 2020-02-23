First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,702 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 42,733 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the software company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,686 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Nomura raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.08.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.06. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

