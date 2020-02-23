First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $3,011,152 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.