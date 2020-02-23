First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,067 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 123.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,733,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.