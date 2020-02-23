First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210,012 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of First American Financial worth $60,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,259 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,172,000 after purchasing an additional 651,033 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 99,959 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 934,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.