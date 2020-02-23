First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of First Citizens BancShares worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $520.50 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.50 and a fifty-two week high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.