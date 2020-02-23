First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

FFBC opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

