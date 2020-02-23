First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Horizon National by 510.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upped their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,081,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,797. First Horizon National Corp has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.