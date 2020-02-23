First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,695,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. First Solar has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.85). First Solar had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $2,273,653 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

