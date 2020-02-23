First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 114,270 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 223.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Hostess Brands worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hostess Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $73,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $73,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock worth $18,533,779 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

