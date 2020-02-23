First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 18,889 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 18,889 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Meritor worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritor by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Meritor by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $85,689.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,228 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. Meritor Inc has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

