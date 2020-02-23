First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 22,399 Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 2,168.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

NYSE:BGH opened at $18.13 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1408 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

