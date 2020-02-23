First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 53,438 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 404.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,438 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.48. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.