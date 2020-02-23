First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Jeld-Wen worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.71.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.