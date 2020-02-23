First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 596.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of ExlService worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 32,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $371,094.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at $83,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $2,919,835 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.34 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.