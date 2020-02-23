First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $2,245,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

APAM stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

