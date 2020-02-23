First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,701 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,638 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Integra Lifesciences worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

IART opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.49.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

