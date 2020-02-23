First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 125.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of L Brands worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after buying an additional 970,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.