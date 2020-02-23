First Trust Advisors LP Buys 11,750 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of ScanSource worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.94. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

