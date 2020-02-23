First Trust Advisors LP Buys 19,218 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Brinker International worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,156,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

EAT stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

