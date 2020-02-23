First Trust Advisors LP Buys 35,249 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,249 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.0% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 145,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.5% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of AAWW opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $170,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,381.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $444,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

