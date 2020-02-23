First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,341,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

NYSE:DECK opened at $194.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $130.19 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

