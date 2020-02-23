First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Proto Labs by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Proto Labs by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02. Proto Labs Inc has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $119.98.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.