First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUSHA shares. Stephens cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

RUSHA stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

