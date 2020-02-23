First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Andersons worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Andersons by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Andersons by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Andersons by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

ANDE opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35. Andersons Inc has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $677.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

